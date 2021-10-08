Maryland senior living facility shooting leaves 2 workers dead, suspect in custody: reports

Two senior living facility employees are dead and a suspect is in custody Friday after a shooter allegedly opened fire at housing complex in Maryland, reports say.

The incident at the Gateway Village complex in Capitol Heights unfolded around 9:15 a.m. this morning, according to the Prince Georges County Police Department.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting – and the identity of the suspect – remained unclear. A witness told Fox 5 DC the alleged shooter lived at the complex and started opening fire after claiming the residents there were being mistreated – but that report could not be independently confirmed.

"We are proud of the heroic and swift actions of our staff to ensure that our residents were protected and kept safe," National Church Residences – which operates the facility – said in a statement to Fox5 DC. "Our hearts go out to the families of our two team members who lost their lives in this tragic and unfortunate incident."

MARYLAND MAN KILLED PHARMACIST BROTHER OVER CORONAVIRUS VACCINE, COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW

The operator also said it was "fully cooperating" in the investigation and "extremely heartbroken by the events that occurred."

Fox News has reached out to the Prince Georges County Police Department for comment.

Police earlier asked locals in the area to shelter in place.

"At approx 9:15 am, we were called for a shooting at a senior living facility," the Prince Georges County Police Department said in a tweet. "As of 10:25am, we have one suspect in custody. Two deceased victims."