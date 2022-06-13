Maryland sheriff’s deputy fatally shot while chasing fugitive

A Maryland sheriff’s deputy hunting a fugitive wanted for multiple felonies was shot and killed Sunday night.

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who would have turned 42 next week, was chasing a fugitive on foot through a Pittsville apartment complex when he was shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The days ahead will be challenging, but for now, we are mourning the loss of an incredible human being. Deputy Glenn Hilliard was a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland. Our hearts and prayers go out to Glenn’s family during this difficult time,” Sheriff Mike Lewis said in a statement.

“As an organization, we are heartbroken over this senseless and tragic murder. This loss exacts an enormous emotional toll on the sheriff’s office family, but we will do what is necessary and proper to honor Glenn and support those who knew and loved him. Brave men and women like Glenn Hilliard put their lives in danger every day to protect our families, and I am extremely grateful to them for keeping our communities safe.”

The suspect, identified as Austin Davidson, was taken into custody after a massive manhunt and charged in connection with the shooting, officials said.