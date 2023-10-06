A burglar was caught on camera breaking into a Maryland storefront and stealing cellphones, police said.

The Montgomery County Police Department released surveillance footage of the suspect breaking the glass window of a Silver Spring Metro by T-Mobile store Sept. 28 at approximately 2 a.m.

Police say around 2 a.m. the suspect pictured in the video above forced entry into a Silver Spring, Md., business by breaking a front glass window, stole merchandise and left the store.

In the footage, the unidentified suspect is seen using an object to break the glass into the storefront. Once the suspect gained entry, the suspect is seen immediately getting to work and smashing the phone displays before stealing the merchandise.

BALTIMORE POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF PERSONS OF INTEREST IN MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING

Law enforcement reviewed the footage and obtained a description of the suspect.

Police described the suspect as a person of unknown race and gender wearing a black sling bag, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.

Authorities are offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, Maryland, website at crimesolversmcmd.org , and click on the p3tips.com link at the top of the page.





Original article source: Maryland smash-and-grab suspects caught on camera raiding cellphone storefront