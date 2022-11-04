Maryland State Police investigate death after man found near suspected ecstasy lab

Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a Washington County man after his body was found in his home near a suspected drug lab, according to a state police spokesperson and news release.

Foxville Road, also known as Md. 77, was closed to traffic for about six hours Thursday due to the unknown chemicals initially spotted at the scene and so fire and rescue equipment could get to the home in the 23000 block of Foxville Road near Smithsburg, according to a state police release. The road was reopened after the chemicals were tested and found not to be explosive.

Bradley Ray Roberts, 60, was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS officials, the release states. His body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.

No one else is believed to live in that home, according to an email from state police spokesperson Elena Russo.

Russo said in a phone interview that the homemade lab is suspected to have been a drug lab for ecstasy based on suspected components found. Investigators suspected the presence of MDA based on what was found, but are still investigating, she wrote in an email.

On-site testing also indicated the presence of sodium hydroxide and other cutting agents, Russo wrote in the email.

It was not immediately known if Roberts was the one making suspected drugs, according to Russo.

According to a DEA fact sheet on ecstasy — also known as Molly or MDMA — MDA is a drug similar to MDMA and often is sold as ecstasy. Taking drugs such as MDA "can lead to overdose and death when the user takes additional doses to obtain the desired effect," the fact sheet states.

"MDMA acts as both a stimulant and psychedelic, producing an energizing effect, distortions in time and perception, and enhanced enjoyment of tactile experiences," the fact sheet states.

Local task force agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted investigators, who have training regarding "clandestine laboratories and explosive chemical compounds," with entering the home to provide aid, the release states.

EMS officials from the Washington County Fire and Rescue Hazmat team responded as well as members of the state police's Criminal Investigation Division.

"There was no indication of violence or foul play at the scene," the release states.

State police responded to the home around 11 a.m. Thursday to do a welfare check after family members from out of the area reported Roberts had been ill and they hadn't talked with him for several days, according to state police.

Arriving troopers, through a window, saw a "man lying on the floor in front of what appeared to be a home-made laboratory with an excessive amount of unknown chemicals," the release states.

The scene was turned over to First Call Environmental, under the direction of the DEA task force, to safely remove the chemicals in the home, the release states.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Maryland State Police investigating death; man found near homemade lab