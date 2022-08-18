Maryland State Police investigating death near Mount Zion Road

Aug. 18—Maryland State Police on Wednesday afternoon were investigating a death related to a tractor-trailer that was parked along U.S. 340 near Mount Zion Road.

On the ramp merging onto U.S. 340, a tractor-trailer was pulled onto the shoulder. A state trooper's vehicle was in front of it.

Sgt. G. Vonstein said the death was nothing suspicious, but they are still investigating. The person's family was being notified, he said.

He said the person wasn't hit by a vehicle.

Vonstein did not supply more details on the circumstances of the death or who the person was.

