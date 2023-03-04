Maryland State Police investigating discovery of human skeletal remains in Cecil County

Katia Parks, The Aegis, Bel Air, Md.
Mar. 3—Maryland State Police are investigating human skeletal remains found on Sunday in a wooded area in Cecil County.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., troopers from the North East Barrack along with crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to a call from two hunters in a wooded area off of Mountain Hill Road, near Route 7 in Perryville.

The hunters told police that they located possible human skeletal remains along with a firearm, clothes and jewelry, according to a news release.

Investigators located the remains, a .22 LR/410 bore combination rifle and a gray backpack. The skeletal remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for analysis, according to a news release.

Crime scene technicians processed the scene for evidence.

Police believe the deceased to be a white man, 6-feet tall, and approximately 50 to 60 years old with a healed collarbone break and a healed broken rib. The preliminary investigation indicates the presence of a possible camp in the area where the remains were located, according to a news release.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division North are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Trooper Sarver at 410-758-1101, ext 5118.

