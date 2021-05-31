Maryland State Police investigating fatal two-vehicle collision in Aberdeen

May 30—Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Aberdeen that left a man dead Saturday evening.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling west on Pulaski Highway near Oakington Road just after 6 p.m. when the vehicle crossed into the left lane and struck the rear of a Ford F-250. The Suburban then crossed the center median and crossed all eastbound lanes of Pulaski Highway before striking a tree, police said.

The driver of the Suburban, a 66-year-old man whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. According to preliminary investigation, troopers said it did not appear as if he was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford F-250 was not injured, police said.

Maryland State Police said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.