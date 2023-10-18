Maryland State Police seek attempted murder suspect in Princess Anne shooting

Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to locate a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in September in Somerset County.

The suspect, identified as Robert James Harris, 20, of Princess Anne, Maryland, has an arrest warrant issued for him for attempted murder. Harris is described as an African American male, 6 feet tall and about 155 pounds.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2023, troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack responded to the 11,000 block of Bratten Avenue in Princess Anne, Maryland, for the report of a shooting victim. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury for treatment of injuries,, according to a release.

Harris is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators urge anyone with information pertaining to the location of Harris to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers will remain anonymous.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The case remains under investigation.

GAS PRICES: Gas prices are dropping in Maryland even with volatile market, but will it last?

BENNETT MIDDLE ASSAULT: Two teachers, student assaulted at Bennett Middle School; 13-year-old faces charges

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Princess Anne Shooting leads to manhunt for attempted murder suspect