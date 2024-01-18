Maryland State Police seek leads to connect deceased convicted murderer with cold cases

The Maryland State Police are looking for leads that might connect a now-deceased convicted murderer with unsolved crimes.

Garry Artman, 66, of White Springs, Fla., confessed to police in December that he murdered Dusty Shuck, a 24-year-old woman who was found dead near a Frederick County, Md., rest stop in 2006, according to a State Police news release.

Artman confessed while receiving medical treatment in a Michigan hospital and having received a life sentence for the murder of a Michigan woman in 1996 — another case that had been cold, the release states.

As a truck driver who traveled throughout the U.S., Artman had a transient lifestyle, police said.

During interviews with police after he confessed to killing Shuck, Artman "claimed responsibility for several more heinous crimes and provided very little detail," the State Police release says.

Anyone with relevant information that could help investigators as they see if they connect Artman to other unsolved crimes may contact the State Police Homicide Unit at 410-996-7881. Callers may remain anonymous.

State Police are working with the FBI and law enforcement agencies in Michigan to "ensure safety in communities nationwide and seek justice for any potential victims," the release states.

What we know about the Dusty Shuck murder case

State Police charged Artman in September 2022 with first- and second-degree murder and other charges in the Shuck case. Artman was awaiting extradition to Maryland to stand trial before he died.

Artman had a terminal illness and died Dec. 28 while incarcerated through the Michigan Department of Corrections.

According to a recent Associated Press story, Shuck was from Silver City, N.M. Her body was found near a truck stop near the interstate outside New Market, Md.

Artman's DNA matched DNA in Shuck's murder, the Associated Press reported.

Artman was arrested in Mississippi in 2022 after Kent County, Mich., investigators identified him as the suspect in the murder of Sharon Hammack, 29, using DNA analyzed by a forensic genetic genealogist, the Associated Press reported. He was convicted in September for the rape and murder of Hammack.

