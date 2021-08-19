Maryland State Police seeking information about alleged armed robbery in Whiteford

James Whitlow, The Aegis, Bel Air, Md.
·1 min read

Aug. 19—Maryland State Police is seeking information on an alleged armed robbery at a convenience store in Harford County over the weekend.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, a man entered the High's Dairy Store in the 2400 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford, according to police. He allegedly brandished a gun and demanded money before fleeing toward Route 165, police said.

The man was described as approximately 20 years old and wearing a unique black or blue hooded sweatshirt featuring what appeared to be a shark's mouth with two eyes above it, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Senior Trooper Robert Hagan at 410-879-2101 or email robert.hagan@maryland.gov.

