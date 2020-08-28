Maryland State Police trooper fatally shoots driver after man allegedly dragged him with car

BALTIMORE — A Maryland State Police trooper fatally shot a man who police said dragged the trooper after being pulled over for a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Elkridge early Friday morning, officials said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was weaving in and out of lanes on Interstate 95 when the state trooper initiated a traffic stop near Route 100 in Elkridge, police said. Shortly after 2 a.m., the driver pulled over onto the shoulder and the trooper, who was also not identified, called for backup to conduct a routine sobriety test, according to a Friday news release sent out by Maryland State Police.

The troopers asked the man, whom state police identified as a Hispanic male with no identification on him, to step out of the car. He was showing “obvious signs of impairment,” according to the release, and refused to step out of the vehicle.

The trooper on the driver’s side attempted to reach into the car through the window and take the keys from the ignition but was not successful, according to the release. The driver started the car and put the car in drive with the trooper’s arm still inside. The trooper was dragged more than 2,000 feet down the interstate, state police said, and shot the driver with his agency-issued pistol, state police said.