Maryland state Sen. Clarence Lam joins large field in race for John Sarbanes’ congressional seat

BALTIMORE — State Sen. Clarence Lam of Howard County on Thursday became the fifth Democratic state lawmaker to declare their candidacy for the congressional seat being vacated by the retirement of Democrat John Sarbanes.

Lam, 43, a physician, joins Democratic delegates Vanessa Atterbeary and Terri Hill, both from Howard County, and state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Mike Rogers, who are from Anne Arundel County.

Lam’s Senate district is entirely within the 3rd Congressional District. The U.S. House district, which Sarbanes has occupied since 2007, is split between Howard and Anne Arundel, with a piece of Carroll County as well.

Lam, a preventive medicine specialist on the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health faculty, joined the House of Delegates in 2015, and the Senate four years later.

“There is a lot going on in Congress that is broken,” he said in an interview in advance of his announcement. “We need problem solvers.”

A campaign press release touted his efforts in Annapolis to improve health care access, including allowing greater access to abortion care, and a 2022 measure he sponsored to limit insulin costs for Marylanders with diabetes.

Republican Yuripzy Morgan, a lawyer and former WBAL-AM political talk show host who challenged Sarbanes in 2022, is considering running for the GOP nomination. Berney Flowers, a Howard County Republican, has announced for the race.

Others in the race, according to the Maryland Board of Elections, include Democrats Lindsay Donahue and Kristin Anne Lyman Nabors, both of Anne Arundel County; Republican Jordan Mayo and Robert J. Steinberger of Anne Arundel County; and Republican Naveed Mian of Howard County.

The filing deadline is Feb. 9 for the May 14 primary.

Sarbanes said he was leaving Congress to pursue other interests. He does not plan to endorse a successor.

____