Maryland state trooper fatally shoots 16-year-old

Biba Adams
·2 min read

A teenaged boy shot and killed just south of Baltimore had a knife and what was later discovered to be an airsoft gun.

A 16-year-old was shot and killed just south of Baltimore by a Maryland state trooper after authorities responded to calls of a man acting suspiciously with what looked like a gun.

The teenaged boy — since identified as Peyton Ham — reportedly had a knife and what was later discovered to be an airsoft gun.

Maryland State Police officials update Leonardtown media about the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Peyton Ham on Tuesday. (WBAL)
Maryland State Police officials update Leonardtown media about the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Peyton Ham on Tuesday. (WBAL)

“A Maryland state trooper from the Leonardtown Barrack has been involved in a shooting after responding to a call for an individual who was possibly armed with a gun,” a statement posted to Facebook read in part.

Leonardtown is 86 miles south of Baltimore.

According to a local report, a witness told investigators that Ham assumed “a shooting stance” and pointed a gun at the trooper, who then shot at him and wounded him.

Read More: Black patron calls out New Jersey restaurant for racist double standard

A second witness said Ham tried to get up after being wounded still armed with a knife; the trooper reportedly ordered him to drop the knife before he fired again.

The 16-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy; this especially is a tragedy,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Jerry Jones said. “We take these very seriously. I certainly empathize with the family of this young man and what they’re feeling right now. I can’t even comprehend how sad this has got to be, and tragic, and we feel that. The investigators feel that.”

Read More: Fox News stands by Tucker Carlson after white ‘replacement’ theory causes outrage

The trooper has yet to be identified.

The shooting comes just days after the shooting of 20-year-old, unarmed Daunte Wright on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Wright was pulled over for having an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror and expired registration tags.

Police authorities are maintaining that 26-year veteran officer Kim Potter fired her gun instead of her taser when trying to arrest Wright for outstanding traffic ticket fines. Potter and Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon have both resigned.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Maryland state trooper fatally shoots 16-year-old appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Troopers remove bag from distressed moose's head

    Earlier this week Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks received a call that a young moose had a bag stuck on its head, was repeatedly running into a house, and becoming increasingly agitated. Momma moose was also nearby making the situation precarious for anyone wanting to help. A couple Troopers responded and were able to safely remove the bag and sent the moose on their merry way. While the situation may appear to be comical, moose can weigh up to 1,500 pounds and attacks can quickly become fatal. Just as the caller did this week, if you ever see a big game animal in distress call your local law enforcement agency, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, or the Alaska Department of Fish and Game - Official for assistance. Video credit Alaska State Troopers

  • Temporary White House fence erected after Capitol attack starts to come down

    Temporary fencing installed around the White House following the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol began to come down on Wednesday, more than three months after supporters of former President Donald Trump sought to prevent lawmakers from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. The fencing was being removed along 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue as well as along the north side of Lafayette Square Park in front of the White House, according to a Reuters witness. Some temporary unscalable fencing also installed around the Capitol following the siege previously was removed and some National Guard troops who had been stationed there have been sent home.

  • Greece, Libya to discuss delineating maritime boundaries

    Greece and Libya are to discuss delineating maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean, the Greek prime minister's office said Wednesday after a meeting between the prime minister and the head of Libya's Presidential Council. The talks in Athens with Mohamed al-Menfi, who previously served as an ambassador to Greece, came a week after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Tripoli to meet with the new interim Libyan government. The interim government took office last month, replacing two rival administrations that had governed the eastern and western parts of a country torn apart by war.

  • On 'Promising Young Woman,' consent, and a harrowing ending

    In an audacious and provocative film (nominated for five Oscars), there’s no part more audacious and provocative than the final act, in which former medical student Cassie (Carey Mulligan) exacts her very unique form of revenge. Writer-director Emerald Fennell says she wasn’t interested in a comic-book fantasy ending. Fennell, nominated for both director and original screenplay in what is, stunningly, her feature debut, says her first draft of the ending was “a lot starker and a lot bleaker” than the one we see now.

  • Man Serving 12-Year Sentence For Killing Of Girlfriend Handed 40 Years For 1989 Murder Of Wife

    A federal inmate in Virginia serving a 12-year sentence for the 2009 murder of his girlfriend in Washington, D.C. was sentenced last week to an additional 40 years in prison for the 1989 murder of his wife. Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz, 55, was given the maximum sentence on Thursday after pleading guilty to the murder of Marta Haydee Rodriguez-Cruz, who went missing from Arlington in May of 1989. The 26-year-old’s remains were discovered along I-95 in Stafford, Virginia two years later but were not positively identified until 2018, according to the Washington Post. Rodriguez-Cruz pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in his wife's death in November. Charges had been filed against Rodriguez-Cruz in 1989 after his wife told authorities she had been assaulted and kidnapped by her husband. The Post reported that an Arlington County police officer claimed to have seen Rodriguez-Cruz dragging his bound and gagged wife along a street; however, before she was able to appear in court, she disappeared. Authorities have described Rodriguez-Cruz, a former military police officer, as having a violent temper toward women, the Post reported. On the night of February 12, 2009, Pamela Butler, a 47-year-old computer specialist for the Environmental Protection Agency, disappeared after last being seen on the 5800 block of 4th Street in Washington, D.C. While Butler's family had suspected the involvement of Rodriguez-Cruz, her boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, he was not arrested until April 2017. Months later, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after admitting he’d strangled Butler when, according to her family, she tried to break off their relationship; the reduced charge was on the condition that he would lead investigators to where he'd buried Butler’s body, the Post reported at the time. "If he doesn't get any time, we're fine with that — we just want the body," Butler's brother, Derrick, told the Post in 2017. However, when Rodriguez-Cruz led investigators to the burial location off I-95 in Stafford, the area had been dug up for construction and Butler’s Bones were not found. Other human remains had been found at the site, however, and a DNA test revealed a match with Marta Rodriguez. Soon afterward, Rodriguez-Cruz was indicted on a first-degree murder charge. Marta Rodriguez’s autopsy report lists her cause of death as undetermined.

  • Maryland State Police Trooper Fatally Shoots 16-Year-Old Boy

    The 16-year-old, identified as Peyton Ham, has since been determined to have been holding an airsoft gun when the initial 911 calls came in.

  • Officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright identified as Kim Potter

    The officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright has been identified as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran with the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Police Department. In the body camera footage shown at a Monday press conference, Potter can be heard shouting “Taser,” three times, then she fired a shot. “It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,” Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Monday.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Grandfather, mentor and role model: Prince Philip played a crucial part in Prince William's life

    When the Duke of Cambridge was introduced to Matt Smith, the actor who would play his grandfather in The Crown, at a charity event a few years ago, he was asked if he had any advice. “Just one word,” came the reply. “Legend.” The Duke of Edinburgh was a huge presence in Prince William’s life, playing a critical role as mentor, role model and sounding board. Both of similar temperaments, pragmatic, plain speaking and quick witted, the Duke saw a lot of himself in his grandson. He is thought to have felt assured that the institution of the monarchy, to which he had dedicated almost his entire adult life, was in safe hands. From their adoration of Africa to their environmental interests, their love of sailing, horses and polo, the two men shared many common interests. Both were pilots and passionate about shooting and land management. Their relationship was strengthened following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when the Duke immediately took on the role of staunch defender.

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • Dutch govt says it's too early to start easing the lockdown

    The Dutch government on Tuesday presented a roadmap for relaxing coronavirus lockdown measures, but caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte stressed that it is still too early to ease restrictions. In a nationally televised press conference, Rutte said hospitals in the Netherlands are as crowded with COVID-19 patients now as they were during the first wave of the pandemic last year and that it would be irresponsible to relax the country’s months-long lockdown now. The government had previously said it hoped the first relaxation could have started April 21, but Rutte said that was too soon.

  • What to know about CVST, the rare blood clot detected in 6 women after they got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis is a type of blood clot seen in five per 1 million people a year. Johnson & Johnson saw six cases out of 6.8 million.

  • Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

    One of the police officers involved has been sacked

  • Lachlan Murdoch backs Tucker Carlson as host doubles down amid calls for his firing

    Fox News host under fire for defending white nationalist conspiracy theory

  • What's on TV Wednesday: 'Kung Fu'; 'Home Economics' and more

    What's on TV tonight, Wednesday, April 14: "Kung Fu" on The CW; "Home Economics" on ABC and more

  • China extends crackdown on Jack Ma's empire

    Jack Ma's Ant Group - which owns China's largest digital payment platform Alipay and is an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba - announced on Monday that it will undergo a sweeping restructuring on the order of the Chinese government.The crackdown on Ant Group underscores Beijing's determination to rein in Big Tech.Chinese regulators had already derailed Ant Group's record $37 billion IPO in November. And, just two days ago, Jack Ma's Alibaba Group was hit with a record $2.75 billion-dollar antitrust fine as China tightens controls on the booming "platform economy." The overhaul of Ant Group includes turning itself into a financial holding firm, a move expected to curb its profitability and valuation by cutting back on some of its freewheeling businesses. Ant will also be subjected to tougher regulatory oversight and capital requirements and will be forced to cut links between its hugely popular payments app Alipay and its other businesses, which had been viewed as a big advantage due to Alipay's vast trove of customer data and more than 730 million monthly users in China.U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba were up 8% after Monday's announcement, tracking a similar gain for its Hong Kong shares earlier in the day, with investors cheering the end of uncertainty for the e-commerce giant after the antitrust fine.

  • Wall Street rises as big banks kick off earnings season

    U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday after upbeat earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan boosted investor expectations of a strong rebound for corporate America amid swift COVID-19 vaccinations. Goldman Sachs Group Inc rose 3.3% after it reported a massive jump in first-quarter profit, capitalizing on record levels of global dealmaking activity. JPMorgan Chase & Co's shares fell 1.1% even as the largest U.S. bank's earnings jumped almost 400% in the first quarter, as it released more than $5 billion in reserves it had set aside to cover coronavirus-driven loan defaults.

  • Biden’s Challenge: Save Police Reform Bill From ‘Irreconcilable’ Differences

    Drew Angerer/GettyAs another American city is gripped by protests following the shooting death of an unarmed Black person by a police officer, the Biden administration is renewing focus on one of the “four historic crises” he pledged to address in his first hundred days: a long-overdue reckoning over racial justice in policing.“With Daunte Wright in Minnesota, that god-awful shooting resulting in his death, and in the midst of an ongoing trial over the killing of George Floyd… we’re in the business, all of us meeting today, to deliver some real change,” President Joe Biden said on Tuesday before a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus. “We also have an awful lot of things we have to deal with when it comes to police, when it comes to advancing equality.”But as the death of 20-year-old Wright puts renewed urgency behind Biden’s push to pass a landmark police reform bill through Congress, stakeholders in law enforcement and reform advocacy alike are increasingly at odds over the bill’s primary components. As the longtime divide between police and watchdogs widens, Biden’s call for reform that satisfies both groups appears increasingly unlikely.“You can’t reconcile abolition with reform—they’re irreconcilable,” said Eugene O’Donnell, a former NYPD officer and prosecutor in New York City and professor of law and police science at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “Biden is going to have to confront reality… which is that policing has collapsed completely, and it’s probably irreparably damaged.”Democrats have long walked a thin tightrope in their relationship with law enforcement, particularly in recent years as the Black Lives Matter movement has helped push police reform to the top of the party’s political agenda. This is particularly true of Biden, who worked closely with police unions during his time as a senator—when he was at the forefront of anti-crime legislation that has since become a primary target of reform advocates—and has since made concerted efforts to bring law enforcement organizations into the fold as stakeholders in developing policy.The decision on Monday to kill the national police oversight commission that Biden had promised to create during his first months in office, for example, came at the urging of both law enforcement groups and reform advocates who argued that it was redundant. Instead, the administration announced that its primary focus would be on passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would, among other things, ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants in drug cases, require the use of de-escalation techniques before use of deadly force, and eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement.Asked about how much effort the White House would put into getting that bill passed, Psaki pledged Biden would “use the power of his presidency to move it forward.”“The strong consensus from all of these [civil rights] groups is that the work should be focused on trying to pass the George Floyd Act, and the commission would not be the most constructive way to deliver on our top priority,” she said Tuesday. “So we are working together collectively to do exactly that. There are steps that we certainly will work in conjunction to take as they are possible. And some of them we've signed through executive orders, and we’ll continue to communicate with these groups about what is most effective.”But police union stakeholders have already marked the issue of rolling back qualified immunity a red line.“The biggest sticking point is qualified immunity,” said Andrea Edmiston, director of governmental affairs at the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), a lobbying group that represents more than 1,000 police units and associations—which in turn represent roughly a quarter million working and retired police officers. “We’ve heard from a lot of our members who are really worried that qualified immunity will go away.”Qualified immunity, in short, shields government officials, including police officers, from being sued in civil court for violating a suspect’s constitutional rights in the course of the performance of their duties as long as those duties were carried out in “subjective good faith”—that is, if an officer believes their actions are reasonable in the moment. Critics of the protection say that it encourages police abuse without accountability, while law enforcement advocates say that it protects officers from frivolous lawsuits and potential financial ruin.Police Union Bosses to Biden: You’re Pissing Us OffEven as public polling suggests a growing national consensus on the need for police reform in the context of racial justice, the two sides are increasingly at odds over the bill that the Biden administration has now made the gold standard for police reform. According to law enforcement groups that have been at the table, putting the George Floyd Act at the center of the administration’s focus for police reform could be the final straw for the police unions that Biden has courted for decades.“If they break a law or knowingly violate someone’s constitutional rights, yes, that has to be addressed,” Edmiston said. “But if this officer is acting in good faith, and you take away qualified immunity, then that opens that officer up to being sued—and officers don’t make a lot of money, right? Suddenly, they’ll lose their life savings, they’ll lose everything.”Edmiston noted that NAPO, as well as other law enforcement advocacy organizations, has been welcomed to the table by members of Congress seeking the input of police groups in the legislation. But while some aspects of the bill have gotten qualified support from law enforcement stakeholders—including mandated data collection for use-of-force statistics, and a national decertification database that would prevent officers fired for misconduct from being hired by police forces in other states—the sticking point of qualified immunity is seen as both a nonstarter in law enforcement circles.“You’re going to get police officers to do absolutely nothing other than being an observer,” said said Tom Scotto, president emeritus of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, one of the three major police unions in New York City, who also served as president of the NAPO. Scotto, who called measures eliminating qualified immunity “absurd,” worked closely with Biden during the drafting of the 1994 crime bill from which the future president would later distance himself. “Every piece of action you take is now subject to some civilian getting an ambulance chasing attorney.”Meanwhile, the removal of qualified immunity, which has already been passed in some states, is a baseline requirement among reform advocates.“It is clear that the only way to end the scourge of police violence is to immediately divest from policing institutions that, from their inception, have been used to oppress Black people,” said Paige Fernandez, a policing policy advocate in the American Civil Liberties Union’s justice division. “You don’t reform police—you remove their responsibilities and reallocate taxpayer money into harm-reducing solutions. It is now far past time for tangible action to avoid killings like that of Daunte Wright.”The impossibility of reconciling those two positions has put Biden, a politician who has defined his career on his ability to bring together warring factions in support of common goals, on a collision course with two longtime constituencies.“If the president fails to deliver meaningful criminal justice reform, it’s essentially waving the white flag on one of the major crises he pledged to address,” said one former longtime staffer who worked in Biden’s office during the passage of the 1994 crime bill. “But if he turns his back on police—or even if they perceive him as turning his back on them—he loses a constituency he has courted for decades, and sets himself up for Crime Bill 2.0 if Republicans retake Congress.”O’Donnell, pointing to statistics showing a decline in qualified candidates for jobs in law enforcement and shortened career spans for those who do qualify, said that the only way to reconcile the two positions may be to accept that street cops may not exist forever.“It’s like coal mining—it’s just a job that we’re not going to lament the passing of,” O’Donnell said. “Assuming that you’re going to have humans doing this job… then how do you protect the country? If Biden wants to lead on that, that’s the question. How do you do that?”Black lawmakers on Tuesday told reporters that the president intends to do so by pushing for the George Floyd Act.“We know we’re going to have other meetings to develop our next steps, but we are moving forward,” said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), after an Oval Office meeting between Biden and Congressional Black Caucus leadership. “And we were able to discuss those very openly with the president today.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Deaths soar over births in some Brazil cities as Covid spirals

    Brazil’s death toll stands at 358,425 deaths, the second worst-hit country in the world by Covid-19

  • Almost two-thirds of Americans back some kind of vaccine ID, new poll finds

    Less support for requirement to carry card with them to enter a business