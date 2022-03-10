Maryland state trooper struck by vehicle in hit-and-run in Harford County

Mar. 10—Maryland State Police have arrested a man accused of striking a state trooper with his vehicle Thursday morning in Harford County and then driving away.

The incident began around 9 a.m. when a Maryland state trooper assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division was conducting a commercial vehicle inspection on the side of Mountain Road south of Interstate 95 in Joppa. The trooper was standing on the shoulder on the driver's side of the vehicle when she was hit by a black GMC Sierra pickup truck, according to news release from the police department.

A trooper helping with the inspection witnessed the incident and located the GMC Sierra pickup truck about a half mile away from the scene. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver, Lawrence Barnes, 68, of Joppa, for fleeing the scene of a crash that led to injury.

Barnes is charged with failure to remain at the scene of an injury crash and was taken to the Bel Air Barrack for processing.

The trooper who was struck has not been publicly named by police. They were transported by medevac helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and is being treated for undisclosed injuries.

This case is still under investigation.