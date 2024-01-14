Maryland suspect admitted to killing roommate during remote control dispute: police

A Maryland man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his roommate during an argument about a remote control, police said.

Springdale resident Richard Bennaugh, 38, was charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of 27-year-old Domonique Scott Hayes last week. Prince George’s County Police said on Instagram Friday that its officers responded at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

"Officers discovered the decedent inside of a home suffering from gunshot wounds," the police's statement read. "He was pronounced dead on the scene."

"The preliminary investigation revealed Bennaugh shot the decedent during a dispute," authorities added.

According to documents obtained by FOX 5 DC, Bennaugh called police around six hours after the shooting, which happened between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

He reportedly told them that his roommate "had come at him with knives," the document said.

Bennaugh recounted to police that he fell asleep on the sofa and was woken up by Scott Hayes "making a lot of noise" in the kitchen. Scott Hayes then repeatedly asked Bennaugh where the remote was, but the suspect ignored him.

Bennaugh, who had a blanket on his head, removed the blanket and allegedly saw Scott Hayes holding two knives. The suspect then grabbed his handgun and started shooting before running to his room on the third floor.

Prince George’s County Police is actively investigating the shooting.

The suspect claims that he didn't see that Scott Hayes was injured, so he assumed that none of the bullets hit him and went back to sleep.

Prince George’s County Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact its homicide unit at 301-516-2512.





