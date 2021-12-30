Maryland track coach arrested on charges of having sexual relationship with high school student

A high school track coach from suburban Washington, D.C., was arrested on charges of having “sexual contact with at least one student,” authorities said Thursday.

Giovanni Di Angelo Reumante, a 31-year-old resident of Takoma Park, Maryland, was taken into custody on Tuesday shortly after arriving from the Dominican Republic at Dulles International Airport, Montgomery County police said.

Reumante was still in custody on Thursday in Loudon County, Virginia, awaiting possible extradition to Montgomery County. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had been assigned or hired a defense attorney yet.

The Montgomery County Police Department’s special victim’s division had been investigating Reumante since Oct. 27 when a “now adult victim” stepped forward to say a “former track coach and school security assistant” had sexually assaulted her when she was a student at Northwood High School, according to a police statement.

“The investigation revealed that Reumante allegedly engaged in sexual contact with at least one student during and after school hours,” said police, who gained an arrest warrant for Reumante on Dec. 23.

Principal Johnathan Garrick confirmed that the alleged victim is a Northwood High School alum.

Reumante has been placed on administrative leave and “is not allowed in our school or on our grounds,” which are about 10 miles north of downtown Washington, D.C., Garrick wrote in an open letter to the campus community on Thursday.

Both the school and law enforcement officials, citing the suspect’s connections to local track and field programs, asked any potential other victims to call Montgomery County police detectives.

“The allegations against Mr. Reumante are troubling, reprehensible and are contrary to the principles and values of” Montgomery County Public Schools, Garrick wrote.