Maryland troopers allege racial discrimination in lawsuit

Several Maryland state troopers sued the Department of State Police on Monday, alleging racial discrimination.

Three current and former state troopers filed the class action lawsuit, alleging that the department subjected its officers of color to unduly harsh discipline, denied them promotions and retaliated against them for reporting discrimination.

Officer Byron Tribune, who is Black, alleged in Monday’s lawsuit that he was suspended for 301 days for a one-hour recording error in his timecard that had been approved by a supervisor.

The suspension reportedly occurred after Tribune had complained about a higher-ranking officers’ disparate treatment of officers of color. The same higher-ranking officer was then assigned to investigate Tribune’s alleged misconduct.

Tribune remained on suspension for seven months before the department informed him what misconduct he was charged with and what his punishment would be, according to the lawsuit.

When the department finally informed Tribune of the charges, it reportedly chose to give him a punishment beyond the normal standard — a 30-day suspension without pay and a demotion.

Tribune appealed the decision to the department’s Trial Board, which concluded that the proper punishment was a 10-day suspension without pay. The incident delayed a promotion that Tribune was set to receive, according to the lawsuit.

A fellow Maryland police officer, Matin Dunlap, also allegedly faced retaliation for complaining about discrimination. After Dunlap, who is Black, reported a racist incident with another officer, the department reopened a closed complaint against him, according to the lawsuit.

The police department reportedly placed Dunlap on an unpaid suspension as a result, charged him criminally and kept him on suspension for three years, according to the lawsuit.

Since the department never substantiated the claims against Dunlap, it eventually allowed him to return to work but allegedly denied Dunlap assignments to the sought-after Specialized Units.

Analisse Diaz, who is Black and Puerto Rican, was also a Maryland state trooper until she was fired in 2019. The lawsuit alleges that Diaz’s supervisor and corporal retaliated against her for receiving special assignments from the department’s Drug Enforcement Unit.

When Diaz appealed a poor performance review, her supervisor allegedly referred her to the Internal Affairs Department for discipline, which suggested that she be fired. Diaz appealed the decision to Trial Board but was ultimately fired in October 2019.

Monday’s lawsuit comes after the Department of Justice opened an investigation into the Maryland Department of State Police in July to determine whether it has “engaged in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices.”

