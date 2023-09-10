Maryland, union leaders converge to fill job openings

Maryland and union leaders came together Saturday to sound the alarm on a staffing crisis. The leaders said thousands of public service jobs need to be filled in the state. More than 800,000 jobs in public service are open across the country. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and AFSCME leaders came together to do something about the vacancies in Maryland by hosting a job fair as part of AFSCME's "Staff the Front Lines" bus tour. It's a way for the union to partner with elected officials to recruit and retain essential workers.

