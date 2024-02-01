Maryland weather: Another coastal flood warning for Annapolis, sunny skies for Baltimore region

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for Annapolis for the second day in a row, but the rest of the Baltimore metropolitan area is seeing mostly sunny skies on Thursday.

The warning is in effect until Friday at 2 a.m., as the NWS predicts “[up] to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding.”

As with Wednesday’s warning, the NWS said there might be flooding at City Dock, specifically near the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial.

“If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed,” the NWS said. “Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.”

The region will see temperatures in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies on Thursday. There’s a 30% chance of overnight showers. Friday is expected to see a high of 49 with isolated showers before 11 a.m. and more showers after 2 p.m., the NWS said.