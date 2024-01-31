Maryland weather: Coastal flood warning issued for Annapolis; Baltimore area to see light showers

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for the Anne Arundel County shoreline Wednesday morning, and the rest of the Baltimore metropolitan area is forecasted to see light rain and foggy weather.

The warning is in effect until midnight as “[up] to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding,” the NWS said.

The NWS predicts the parking area near Dock Street in downtown Annapolis to see some flooding, Additionally, the tides are expected to reach up to two and a half feet above their normal levels.

As for the rest of the region, Wednesday is expected to see a high of 46 and mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers before 2 p.m.

The rest of the work week is expected to have temperatures in the low 50s with a slight chance of rain Thursday evening and partly sunny skies on Friday,