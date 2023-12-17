Maryland weather: Heavy rain expected; flood watch in effect Sunday night into Monday in Baltimore area

Most of Maryland will be under a flood watch Sunday evening into Monday morning as heavy rain pours on the Baltimore metro region.

Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is forecast to see between two and three inches of rain Sunday night after moderate amounts of precipitation begin falling around 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Storms could develop after midnight until about 4 a.m. Monday.

A flood watch is in effect for most of central Maryland and the Eastern Shore from Sunday evening at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday morning. Anne Arundel County is also under a coastal flood advisory throughout the night, with moderate flooding expected Monday morning.

Winds around 8 to 17 mph overnight could also bring gusts as high as 26 mph, while heavier gusts as high as 40 mph are expected Monday morning, along with between a quarter and a half inch of more rain.

Storm clouds are expected to continue until Tuesday, with partly sunny skies forecast, along with a high near 45. Temperatures are anticipated to reach a high of 58 degrees on Sunday and 56 degrees on Monday.