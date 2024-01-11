Maryland weather: Storm causes flooding, damaged buildings, power outages, school closures

Jan. 10—By Dan Belson — dbelson@baltsun.com

PUBLISHED:January 10, 2024 at 8:19 a.m.| UPDATED:January 10, 2024 at 9:46 a.m.

Most of Maryland was slammed by rain and fast winds Tuesday afternoon and evening, resulting in flooded streets and downed trees, and prompting school closures on Wednesday.

More than 2 1/2 inches of rain fell on BWI Marshall Airport throughout Tuesday, with nearly 1 1/2 inches falling between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Citizen weather observer volunteers with automated weather stations recorded over 3 inches of rain in much of Harford County, some parts of Anne Arundel County and northern Baltimore County, with more than 4 inches recorded in Abingdon and Long Green. A flood warning is still in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday, and a wind advisory is in effect until 5 p.m., as gusts of up to 50 mph are expected north of Baltimore.

A coastal flood advisory is in place until 10 p.m. in Baltimore, where tides could still reach up to 4 feet above normal and flood low-lying areas like the end of Thames Street in Fells Point, which was inundated by water Tuesday night. The next high tide in Baltimore is expected just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Waterfront areas in Harford County are also under an advisory, as 1 to 2 feet of water inundation above ground level is expected to cause water to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin and flooding elsewhere, according to the weather service. A coastal flood warning is in effect in Anne Arundel County, where tides up to 3 feet above normal are expected.

Public schools in Harford County and Anne Arundel County are closed Wednesday, with the latter requiring students to independently engage in virtual lessons. Anne Arundel County after-school activities are also canceled, including athletics and all-county band auditions.

Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County and Howard County schools are starting two hours late. Towson University will open at 10 a.m., and liberal leave is in effect for nonessential Baltimore City employees.

Wind gusts as high as 65 mph were reported throughout the area. Emergency officials in Harford and Howard counties reported trees falling onto residences, and state fire officials said an electrical failure during the rain caused a manufactured home in Edgewood to catch fire, causing roughly $75,000 in damage. Multiple water rescues were reported in Harford County as well, according to the weather service.

Driver tries to move through the flooded Wolfe Street and Lancaster Street (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff)

Driver tries to move through the flooded Wolfe Street and Lancaster Street (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff)

Minor flooding is seen at the Inner Harbor's Baltimore National Aquarium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff)

Minor flooding is seen at the Inner Harborxe2x80x99s Baltimore National Aquarium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff)

People walk through the streets during a heavy downpour in the Fells Point neighborhood. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff)

People walk through the streets during a heavy downpour in the Fells Point neighborhood. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff)

People walk through the streets during a heavy downpour in the Fells Point neighborhood. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff)

A driver tries to move through the flooded Wolfe and Lancaster streets. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff)

Storm flooding caused closure of Aliceanna at Washington streets in Baltimore. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff)

Storm flooding caused closure of Aliceanna at Washington streets in Baltimore. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff)

A police officer is closing Aliceanna Street near Washington Street during a heavy rain. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff)

Flood water moves up in parked car on Aliceanne Street. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff)

Jan. 10, 2023: Annapolis Police block Compromise Street at St. Mary's Street due to high flood waters. At 6am Wednesday, flood water reaching Main Street is still receding after 3am high tide in Annapolis. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

Jan. 10, 2023: Flood water can be seen reaching Main Street in front of the Annapolis Market House. At 6am Wednesday, flood water reaching Main Street is still receding after 3am high tide in Annapolis. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

Jan. 10, 2023: A cyclist rides down the sidewalk on Main Street to avoid flood water in front of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty. At 6am Wednesday, flood water reaching Main Street is still receding after 3am high tide in Annapolis. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

Jan. 10, 2023: Major flooding is seen on Dock Street. At 6am Wednesday, flood water reaching Main Street is still receding after 3am high tide in Annapolis. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

Jan. 10, 2023: Looking towards Ego Alley and Compromise Street from Mainstreet. At 6am Wednesday, flood water reaching Main Street is still receding after 3am high tide in Annapolis. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

Over 32,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. customers reported outages Tuesday night, though only 12,300 remained Wednesday morning. About 90% of those outages were expected to be fixed by 11 p.m. Wednesday, and the rest by 9 p.m. Thursday, the utility company said. More than a third of the remaining outages were in Anne Arundel County, where around 4 feet of flooding in Annapolis City Dock breached into several store fronts ahead of the first day of the Maryland General Assembly. Water also entered several structures in Pasadena's Bayside Beach community, and trees fell onto the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, causing lanes to be closed.

Sunny weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday ahead of more rain starting Friday, when low pressure is expected to bring soaking rain and isolated flooding, according to the weather service. Chances of snow are expected next Monday and Tuesday.

