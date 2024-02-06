Maryland weather: Sunny week, rising temperatures ahead in Baltimore area

Dan Belson, Baltimore Sun
·1 min read

Sunny weather is expected while temperatures are forecast to rise throughout the week in the Baltimore area — from highs in the mid-40s on Tuesday to 62 degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The outlook for a sunny week is expected to end Sunday, when a chance of rain is forecast to hit Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Despite the sunshine, a coastal flood advisory is in effect for the shoreline of Anne Arundel County and most of Southern Maryland until 9 p.m. Wednesday. High tides could cause minor flooding in Annapolis, with water possibly reaching the City Dock parking lot around 3 p.m. Wednesday as well as Thursday afternoon.