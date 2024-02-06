Maryland weather: Sunny week, rising temperatures ahead in Baltimore area

Sunny weather is expected while temperatures are forecast to rise throughout the week in the Baltimore area — from highs in the mid-40s on Tuesday to 62 degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The outlook for a sunny week is expected to end Sunday, when a chance of rain is forecast to hit Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Despite the sunshine, a coastal flood advisory is in effect for the shoreline of Anne Arundel County and most of Southern Maryland until 9 p.m. Wednesday. High tides could cause minor flooding in Annapolis, with water possibly reaching the City Dock parking lot around 3 p.m. Wednesday as well as Thursday afternoon.