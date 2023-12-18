Maryland weather: Wind advisory in effect Monday; snowfall possible in evening

Marylanders should plan on heavy winds with chances of rain and snowfall this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS forecasts a 40% chance of rain until 11 a.m. Monday. Forecasters expect it to be cloudy through mid-morning, but the day will gradually clear.

Temperatures could reach 51 degrees with wind gusts as high as 48 mph. The NWS has issued a wind advisory from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday for most of Maryland, including Baltimore. The NWS cautions Marylanders to drive with caution and secure outdoor objects.

Going into the evening, forecasters are predicting a 30% chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m., followed by a chance of snow showers after 2 a.m., though snow is not expected to accumulate on the ground in the Baltimore area. The evening is forecast to reach temperatures as low as 30 degrees with wind gusts of 20 mph.

On Tuesday, Marylanders should expect snow showers before 8 a.m. and gusts as high as 36 mph. Forecasters predict Tuesday to be a sunny day with 30% chance of snow showers and a high near 43 degrees. At night, showers aren’t expected, but temperatures will drop to a low around 24 degrees with gusts as high as 18 mph.

The weather service forecasts similar temperatures, albeit without showers or heavy winds, for the rest of the week.

Wednesday should have temperatures as high as 48 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. Wind gusts are anticipated to be around 6 to 11 mph.

On Thursday, temperatures will have a high near 51 degrees and a low around 27 degrees without any significant wind gusts. The NWS predicts a similar trend on Friday, including a high around 48 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.