Maryland wins fight for over $30M in disputed tobacco funds, almost 25 years after massive settlement

Maryland will get over $30 million in disputed payments that the state was set to receive nearly 25 years ago, when the landmark settlement between tobacco companies and nearly every U.S. state was approved.

A panel of arbitrators unanimously ruled Friday that the funds were owed to the state by tobacco giants Philip Morris USA Inc., the manufacturer of Marlboro and Parliament cigarettes, and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., which owns the Camel and Newport lines.

“Tobacco companies harmed Marylanders, and in the late-1990s agreed to a significant settlement as a result of their actions. Now they attempt to backtrack on that settlement — but that won’t happen on my watch,” said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown in a news release. “Marylanders should not have to bear the high costs of treating illnesses caused by decades of big tobacco hooking people to its deadly products.”

Attorneys representing the tobacco companies were not immediately available for comment.

The tobacco settlement agreement, entered on November 23, 1998, was created to reduce smoking in the U.S., especially among young people, by raising the costs of cigarettes through payment obligations on tobacco companies, restricting tobacco marketing, eliminating industry practices that obscure tobacco’s health risks and supporting smoking prevention programs.

The arbitration put an end to the cigarette companies’ attempt to avoid paying millions of dollars in settlement payments, based on their claims that Maryland had failed to enforce a statute regulating the cigarette industry in 2005, 2006 and 2007.

The arbitration hearing was held from March 14 to 21 before a panel of three arbitrators, each of whom is a retired federal judge. On Friday, the arbitrators issued a 50-page award that agreed with Maryland and unanimously found that the state had enforced its tobacco laws.