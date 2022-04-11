Maryland woman charged in capital murder of Athens woman

Apr. 11—ATHENS — A 39-year-old Maryland woman is charged with capital murder after authorities found her at the scene of a suspected burglary in Athens on Saturday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Limestone investigators charged Diana Lynne Rogers, of Mount Airy, Maryland, in the death of an Athens woman at a residence in the 14000 block of Maiden Court on Saturday morning.

The Sheriff's Office reported they found Rogers in the backyard of the house acting suspiciously and when deputies tried to detain her, she became irate and began fighting. She was handcuffed.

Coroner Mike West said the body of a 58-year-old woman was found in the house. He said the body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy and the victim's family had not been notified as of Monday morning.

Rogers is being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. She is also charged with second-degree burglary and obstructing a governmental operation, a misdemeanor.

