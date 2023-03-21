Maryland woman sentenced for distributing child pornography

Mar. 21—A Maryland woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York announced Tuesday, March 22.

In addition to the prison term, Shelby Ortiz, 30, was sentenced to 20 years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender, a media release said.

When Ortiz pled guilty in October 2022, she admitted that she subjected an approximately seven-month-old boy to mouth to penis contact, knowing that the sex act she was performing was being video recorded, the release said. She admitted further that, on the same day she performed the sex act, she knowingly distributed the video to a person living in Florida with whom she was participating in an online and telephone dominant/submissive sexual relationship.

This case was investigated by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the City of Oneonta Police Department and the State Police, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian as part of Project Safe Childhood, the release said.

Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse, the release said. For more information, visit http://www.justice.gov/psc/.