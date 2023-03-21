Maryland woman sentenced for distributing child pornography

Vicky Klukkert, The Daily Star, Oneonta, N.Y.
·1 min read

Mar. 21—A Maryland woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York announced Tuesday, March 22.

In addition to the prison term, Shelby Ortiz, 30, was sentenced to 20 years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender, a media release said.

When Ortiz pled guilty in October 2022, she admitted that she subjected an approximately seven-month-old boy to mouth to penis contact, knowing that the sex act she was performing was being video recorded, the release said. She admitted further that, on the same day she performed the sex act, she knowingly distributed the video to a person living in Florida with whom she was participating in an online and telephone dominant/submissive sexual relationship.

This case was investigated by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the City of Oneonta Police Department and the State Police, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian as part of Project Safe Childhood, the release said.

Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse, the release said. For more information, visit http://www.justice.gov/psc/.

Recommended Stories

  • Fort McCoy man sentenced to 80-year prison term for child sex offenses

    Federal authorities said a Fort McCoy man was sentenced to an 80-year prison for sexual offenses involving minors.

  • Liberty man accused raping and sexually abusing woman

    Police charged a village of Liberty man with rape and sexual abuse in connection with an attack against a woman over the weekend

  • 'Don't Say Gay' lawmaker pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud

    The former Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” pleaded guilty Tuesday to committing $150,000 in COVID-19 relief fraud. Joseph Harding, a 35-year-old Republican, pleaded guilty in Gainesville federal court to wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in connection with COVID-19 relief fraud, according to court records. Harding resigned from the Florida House in December, a day after federal prosecutors announced his indictment.

  • '12 agonizing minutes': Prosecutors to release video of Irvo Otieno's 'pinned down' death

    Prosecutor says the video of Irvo Otieno's death will be publicly released this week. Ten people so far have been charged with second-degree murder.

  • Man convicted of sexual abuse, rape of minor in Wicomico

    Prentice Harris was convicted of sexual abuse and rape of a minor by a Wicomico County court.

  • U.S. Senate Democrat Durbin tests positive for COVID, will quarantine

    U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat, said on Sunday that he will quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, adding to a number of lawmakers from both parties who have been absent from the Senate. "Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms," Durbin said in a tweet. The Illinois Democrat said he would follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which call for five days of quarantine for those who test positive.

  • Five-star EDGE Colin Simmons will visit Texas this weekend

    The nation's No. 1 EDGE in the 2024 class will be in Austin this weekend.

  • Audi Is the Latest Carmaker Scrambling to Recover Lost Ground in China

    Audi has a mess on its hands in China, Volkswagen has a mess on its hands in Russia, and the mess on everybody’s hands — the chip shortage — is actually getting cleaned up these days. All that and more in this edition of The Morning Shift for Monday, March 20, 2023.

  • US stocks jump as investors prepare for interest rate decision from the Fed

    The Fed is expected to address the banking turmoil and inflation when delivering its interest rate decision on Wednesday.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah ski accident: Actress set to take stand in $300,000 civil case

    Fox News Digital confirmed Gwyneth Paltrow will take the stand in the civil trial regarding a 2016 Utah ski accident. The actress has been accused of skiing into a man, causing injury.

  • Tulsi Gabbard slams Democrats for ‘hatred and hostility towards women’

    Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard accused the Democratic Party of denying the "existence of objective truth" in its crusade for transgender rights.

  • Amanda Bynes’ parents break silence on daughter’s mental health crisis after conservatorship battle

    The former child star was previously placed under a nine-year conservatorship by her parents which ended in 2022

  • Pelosi lamented that Biden would help raise 'a million dollars' for Marjorie Taylor Greene by mentioning her in a speech

    Biden brought up the State of the Union outbursts from "that gentlelady from the state of Georgia" in a speech, prompting boos from the audience.

  • London police force racist and sexist, review says

    STORY: Britain's biggest police force is institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic and unable to police itself.That's according to an independent review released on Tuesday (March 21) - heaping pressure on the new chief to reform London's Metropolitan Police.The review was commissioned by the then-head of the Met, Cressida Dick, in 2021 after a serving officer was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a young woman, Sarah Everard, in a case that shocked the country.Louise Casey, a member of parliament's upper house who led the review, found severe failings across the Met that required "radical" reform.''The moment that Sarah Everard was raped, abducted, raped and murdered by a serving police officer -- I find it extraordinary that in policing and in the Met police that wasn't there moment of like a plane falling out of the sky. I just think it is so dreadful and, you know, has to be a moment that change came. Change didn't come. So now this report has to carry that."Finding that policing by consent was broken in the capital, the review said the biggest barrier to fixing the force was the Met's culture of defensiveness and denial about the scale of its problems.Met Commissioner Mark Rowley is Britain's most senior police office.''We've let Londoners down and we've let our own frontline down. And this report paints that vividly. And as I've said several times, I'm deeply sorry for that.''He added that the force's professional standards department had been "stepped up," and that they are sacking officers at a faster rate, while acknowledging the job was not done yet.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said trust in the police had been "hugely damaged.""What we need to do is to now make sure that that won't be repeated, that we can regain people's trust'The 360-page report said the force needed strong leadership, a women's protection service, and a new children's strategy, among other recommendations for reform.

  • House Republicans are rallying to Trump's defense, but they're unlikely to be able to stop a possible indictment

    "There's no real quick way for them to enforce this," an ex-House counsel said of the GOP demands. "So I don't know what they think their end game is."

  • Russia sets grain deal conditions, Putin suggests free grain for Africa

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia laid out conditions on Monday for agreeing to any further extension of the Black Sea grain deal, and President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could send free grain to African countries if those conditions were not met. The deal, allowing the safe export of grain from Ukrainian and Russian Black Sea ports, was renewed on Saturday for 60 days - half the intended period - after Moscow said any further extension beyond May 18 would hinge on the removal of some Western sanctions. Russia's foreign ministry, in a statement posted on its website on Monday, said Moscow had decided to limit the extension of the deal to 60 days over what it called "a lack of progress... on normalisation of domestic agricultural exports".

  • Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

    LONDON/DETROIT (Reuters) -For many electric vehicles, there is no way to repair or assess even slightly damaged battery packs after accidents, forcing insurance companies to write off cars with few miles - leading to higher premiums and undercutting gains from going electric. And now those battery packs are piling up in scrapyards in some countries, a previously unreported and expensive gap in what was supposed to be a "circular economy." Battery packs can cost tens of thousands of dollars and represent up to 50% of an EV's price tag, often making it uneconomical to replace them.

  • Opinion: Kevin McCarthy's Republicans have a clear stance on Trump's alleged crimes: They support them

    Republicans in Congress launched an investigation of New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg as a grand jury mulled charges for Donald Trump's Stormy Daniels payoff.

  • Mutiny erupts at juvenile hall as kids armed with shanks demand 'ridiculous stuff'

    Youths at Washington State's Echo Glen Children’s Center reportedly locked themselves in a room, threatened they had shanks and demanded they receive McDonald's food orders.

  • Alex Murdaugh's lawyer 'mad as hell' after jail call released

    Alex Murdaugh's jail call with an attorney during his trial was accidentally released, and a lawyer for the convicted killer is fuming over the breach.