A Maryland woman wore her wedding dress to her COVID-19 vaccine appointment after the pandemic canceled her plans

Taylor Ardrey
·1 min read
Vaccine
Getty/David Greedy

  • A Maryland woman decided to wear her wedding reception dress to her vaccine appointment.

  • Sarah Studley wore her polka-dot dress after she had to cancel her big reception plans due to COVID-19.

  • "No pretty dress should sit in your closet forever unworn," Studley told WJZ-TV.

After a Maryland woman's wedding reception was canceled because of the pandemic, she repurposed her polka-dot dress for her COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Sarah Studley and her husband got engaged in 2019 and were ready to officially tie the knot last year, making plans including a reception with about 100 people in attendance, according to the Baltimore Sun,

However, Studley joined the many brides whose wedding plans were halted as the coronavirus pandemic worsened. The couple held a small wedding ceremony with eight guests and canceled their summer reception over safety concerns, the Sun reported.

To make light of the situation, Studley decided to wear her dress to get her vaccine at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, last week.

"Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-cancelled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated," the University of Maryland Medical System tweeted.

Photos show Studley dressed up in her reception dress, which she told WJZ-TV marked her inoculation as a "vaccine reception dress."

"For me, it was a celebration," Studley told the outlet. "There were so many low moments during the pandemic, so many things that got canceled, this dress, if nothing else, represents hope."

