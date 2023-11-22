Maryland Zoo welcomes new river otter

BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) — The Maryland Zoo has welcomed a new member to its facility.

Brie, who is a one and half-year-old female river otter has joined Hudson, the male river otter, and a recently reduced female otter named Nora.

“Brie’s arrival has been long-planned,” said Erin Grimm, Curator of Mammals at the Maryland Zoo. “She was selected as a companion for Hudson by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ North American River Otter Species Survival Plan.”

Brie came to Baltimore from the Milwaukee Zoo. After being quarantined at the zoo’s hospital which is standard procedure for all newly arrived animals, Brie was moved into the otter habitat where she is getting used to her roommates and new home.

Brie will be very visible to guests over the next few weeks. In the meantime, keeps will slowly introduce her to her new roommate Hudson.

