Marylanders can snatch $20 Lyft rideshare credit throughout holiday season

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A $20 Lyft rideshare credit is being offered to Marylanders throughout the holiday season until supplies last, to deter drivers from getting behind the wheel while inebriated.

The Governors Highway Safety Association awarded a $20,000 grant to the state’s Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office for the third holiday season in a row.

“We are once again making the choice easier than ever to make a plan and take a sober ride home,” Chrissy Nizer, Maryland Motor Vehicle Administrator and Gov. Wes Moore’s highway safety representative, stated in a news release. “Holidays are meant to cherish friends and family, and no one should lose a loved one due to a driver’s selfish decision to drive impaired.”

To redeem the $20 credit, customers should head over to the Lyft app, hit the Payment tab from the menu and scroll to the Lyft Pass section to put in the code. The credits will expire after 24 hours of being added to the rider’s wallet if they are not redeemed.

Marylanders are limited to one rideshare credit but can periodically check the site for more if there are additional credits up for grabs.

A news release said that last year, 146 people died and more than 2,500 were injured from crashes due to inebriated drivers. More than 14,859 people were arrested for impaired driving — 1,598 of those occurred between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

“The holiday season should be filled with joyous reunions, not tragedy. Sadly, too many families have been shattered by the consequences of someone deciding to drive impaired,” Jonathan Adkins, CEO of the Governors Highway Safety Association, said in a news release.

Click here to get the $20 rideshare credit.

