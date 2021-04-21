Maryland's sweeping measures lead nation in police reform
Maryland is at the forefront of police reform after the General Assembly passed sweeping measures that require everything from a duty to intervene to a body camera program for all law enforcement agencies. George Floyd's death at the hand of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin amplified the need for sweeping police reform across the nation. Maryland's police reform package is expected to dramatically alter the way officers do their jobs and how they are disciplined. It's designed to hold law enforcement accountable and increase transparency.