Maryport: Man jailed for 'brutal' attacks on ex-partner and her son

A man who attacked his ex-partner having previously assaulted her son with a knuckleduster has been jailed for four and a half years.

Nyle Tomlinson, 29, dragged the woman up concrete steps before punching her while she pleaded with him to stop.

A motorist managed to get her to safety while Tomlinson continued to search for her in Maryport, Cumbria.

Tomlinson, of Darcy Street, Workington, admitted two counts of unlawful wounding at Carlisle Crown Court.

The court was told he attacked the woman's son in October 2021 in the garden of her Maryport home, after they argued over his treatment of her.

Tomlinson disarmed the man of a knuckleduster before then meting out prolonged and persistent violence, the court heard.

While initially worried for his safety, he accepted his actions had gone beyond self-defence.

The victim suffered multiple wounds and police, who later interviewed Tomlinson, noted swelling and cuts to the knuckles of his right hand.

'A coward's excuse'

In May this year, while awaiting sentence for the earlier attack, Tomlinson had been asked to move out of the woman's house.

He reacted angrily during a phone call between the pair and later went to the address and kicked the front door.

As the woman ran to hide in her garden, he followed and threw a can at her before dragging her along the ground by her arm and up some concrete steps, the court heard.

The woman suffered abrasions to her back, banged her head and described losing consciousness.

Tomlinson then punched her in the head and body as she pleaded with him to stop.

"She sought help from a passing driver who effectively hid (the woman) in her car and smuggled her into her house up the street as the defendant searched," prosecutor Betsy Hindle said.

There had been a severe mental impact on the woman, who had suffered domestic violence at the hands of previous partners, the court heard.

Her son, in an impact statement, spoke of his anxiety and physical scars after the attack on him.

Tomlinson also admitted causing damage to a door and window.

The court heard he had previous convictions for serious violence, which included an ear-biting attack and an intentional grievous bodily harm attack, which saw him jailed for four years in 2017.

Anthony Parkinson, defending, said the best defence he could put forward on Tomlinson's behalf was the fact he had pleaded guilty.

During Monday's sentencing, Judge Guy Mathieson also ordered Tomlinson to serve an extended two-year licence period, deeming him a dangerous offender, with his eventual release being sanctioned by a parole board.

Judge Mathieson noted Tomlinson's assertion that he was on a three-day drink and drug "bender" before attacking his former partner, and had no memory of it.

"I do not believe that, Mr Tomlinson. That is a coward's excuse to try and avoid taking responsibility for what you have done," he added.

