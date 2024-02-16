Marys Peak offers surprising winter splendor in Oregon's Coast Range

The Three Sisters and Willamette Valley can be seen from Marys Peak.

The Willamette Valley’s snow-lovers often drive east to the Cascade Range. But they’re forgetting one unlikely snow island.

West of Corvallis, 4,097-foot-tall Marys Peak, the highest point of the Coast Range, is a delightful break from the crowds and resorts of the Cascade passes.

Occasionally the snow here is as powdery as Utah. Reliably, there’s something white up here until April. On a blue-sky day the view is unbeatable – where else can you see the ocean surf at Newport and the entire parade of Cascade snowpeaks from Rainier to Diamond Peak?

A day in the snow atop Marys Peak is fun, but it’s not typical of the Coast Range in winter. For balance, I’m going to recommend that you swing by the forgotten backwoods village of Alpine on the way home. More about that later.

First, who was Mary? No one seems to be sure. The Kalapuyas named the mountain Chateemanwi, “the place where spirits dwell.” It was said to be one of three sacred peaks for the tribe, along with Mount Angel and Spirit Mountain, near a modern casino.

Early entrepreneurs built a small ski area with a rope tow atop Marys Peak. For years after that, snow gates blocked the access road in winter. No more. Now there are no fees – not even a sno-park fee – and the road is always ungated. Nine times out of 10 you can drive to the summit parking area without chains, although you should have them along just in case.

The summit woods of Marys Peak covered in snow on a recent February day.

How to get to Marys Peak

The road up Marys Peak starts 10 miles west of Philomath on a curvy stretch of Highway 34 toward Waldport. If you’re coming from Eugene, you might take a shortcut on Decker Road, a paved cutoff west of Highway 99 at the Greenberry Store.

Drive the 9-mile paved road up Marys Peak slowly, because of the views and possible ice. The road ends at a large parking lot with a restroom that’s locked in winter. A huge snowy field nearby has lots of room for sledders. The route to the summit is a gated road that slices across the snowy field, ducks through a patch of forest, and spirals around a fenced summit radio facility with government warning signs.

OK, this is not Mount Everest. The summit is not the thing. You’ll only have trekked 0.6 mile to get to the top of the Coast Range. Now you have permission to fool around.

You could zoom back on the road and goof around on the meadow slope by the parking lot. Or you could venture off the west side of the summit, down another snowy meadow. Two-thirds of the way down, a difficult-to-find trail through the woods could take you back to the parking lot, or possibly to a snowed-under campground. Does it matter? The summit area is small enough that you can afford to get lost in the woods just a little.

In general, the western side of the summit is blasted by winds, so it’s icier, with thinner snow that shows the dead grass stalks of fall. If there’s powder, it’s on the eastern side, blown into drifts by the west wind.

Even where grass stalks protruded from the meadow’s thin snow, I was fascinated by animal tracks. A few coyotes had loped through. Bunnies had hopped past. But hawks had also left dramatic wing-prints in the snow where they had zoomed down to pluck up ground squirrels that had ventured from the snow in search of grass.

On a Wednesday in February, our car was only one of three in the summit parking lot. The second car had brought a couple with a kid who kept dragging a plastic toboggan up the slope, over and over again. The third car belonged to a bearded Philomath retiree who had driven up here 19 times so far this winter. He came just to “make curves.” He trekked up the slope and wagged down on his skis, floating through the snow in a white world without other cares.

The Alpine Tavern is a longtime watering hole for locals in Alpine, located 3 miles south of Bellfountain and 5 miles west of Monroe.

Visiting the Alpine Tavern

There are other cares in Oregon’s Coast Range, and to acknowledge them you might drive by the Alpine Tavern as a little detour to the south from Marys Peak. I had been afraid to do this for years. The tavern is a ramshackle building in a derelict logging community. Alpine, 3 miles south of Bellfountain and 5 miles west of Monroe, once had a store and a gas station. Even the tavern closed during the pandemic. Now it is open again, with the same family of owners for the past century, and with the same slanting, shake-sided building.

I knew my wife Janell would not allow me to take her into this space. But accompanied by three male ski chums, all clad in weird ski gear, I had the courage to walk in.

A sea of dollar bills with felt pen signatures had been glued to the tavern's ceiling. Wizened locals sat in booths, nursing cans of beer. We walked the length of the establishment – past gaming machines, a pool table, and a circular counter with free salty snacks – before daring to settle on bar stools.

The only menu is on a chalkboard. It encourages you to come for prime rib dinner on Fridays when the food is cooked in a real kitchen. The deep fryer I saw seemed to second that motion. But the beer was fine, and the waitress brought out a yellowed, beer-stained copy of “The Alpine Tavern,” a 1976 book of black-and-white photographs by James Cloutier.

Cloutier was the cartoonist who rose to fame in the 1980s for his “Hugh Wetshoe” comics about Oregon’s quirkiness (“Oregonians don’t tan, they rust”). He had been inspired by University of Oregon photographer Bernard Freemesser to compose a photo album of the quirky rural lives in Alpine.

The owner of the Alpine Tavern still lives nearby, and his mother lives in the room next door. On a Saturday night half the town is here, according to the waitress. People stay so late that the closing time of 8 p.m. does not hold.

The farmlands around Alpine are now planted with hazelnut orchards and Christmas trees. The fortunes of those crops rise and fall. The loggers and millhands of the old Coast Range towns have shifted to other work. Judging from the rustic authenticity of the local pub, life in Alpine is still iffy.

Ski Marys Peak. Stop at the Alpine Tavern. In winter, the wonders of Oregon’s Coast Range have been undeservedly overlooked.

The view from Marys Peak.

William Sullivan is the author of 22 books, including “The Ship in the Woods” and the updated “100 Hikes” series for Oregon. Learn more at oregonhiking.com.

