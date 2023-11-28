Marysville Christmas Parade applications still available

Nov. 27—Organizers of the annual Marysville Christmas Parade set to take place on Saturday are still accepting applications for those that would like to take part as the city prepares to light its Christmas tree on Friday night.

The parade, which will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Marysville, currently has about 75 entries, but officials said they expect more than 90 entries to participate in total. To apply, visit marysville.ca.us. For nonprofit organizations, entry fees are $25 each. Commercial businesses and organizations that don't possess an active IRS nonprofit status will need to pay a fee of $50. Organizers said a late fee of $50 will be applied to all applications received through Thursday.

"Presented by the city of Marysville, the theme of the 2023 Marysville Christmas parade is 'A Very Griswold Christmas' and will begin at 6th and D streets heading south to 2nd and D streets, then turn eastbound on 2nd Street, then turn northbound onto C Street and ending at 5th and C streets," organizers said of the parade. "The Grand Marshal of this year's parade is Heather Thompson, past owner of The Brick Coffeehouse Café and current president for the Marysville Business Alliance. Thompson will be escorted by Marysville Police Department through the Marysville Christmas Parade route."

Organizers said Santa Claus will greet onlookers while sitting atop a Marysville Fire Department ladder truck, with his elves expected to pass out candy canes to children attending the parade. After the parade, Santa Claus will be available to meet with children at the small park at 3rd and D streets.

Prior to the parade, a tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday for the Marysville Christmas Tree, which also is located at the park at the corner of 3rd and D streets. On Saturday morning, Training Zone's Running of the Elves 5K Run/Walk will start at about 8 a.m. at 830 J St. in Marysville, organizers said. Pre-registration for the event will begin at 7:15 a.m. — $30 for adults over 18 and $25 for military members.

For more information about the annual Marysville Christmas Parade, call Sapphire Group at 530-763-5402 or email marysvillechristmasparade@gmail.com.