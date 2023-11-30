Marysville farmer awarded for distinguished service

Nov. 30—Kulwant Johl, owner and operator of Johl Orchard in Marysville, will be honored by the California Farm Bureau for distinguished service in agriculture at the organization's 105th annual meeting in Reno on Dec. 1.

The Distinguished Service Award honors lifelong achievements and contributions in agriculture, the Farm Bureau said. The organization has honored outstanding individuals with this award for over 60 years.

As a third-generation farmer, Johl oversees his family's 1,000 acre farm which produces thousands of peaches, prunes, almonds and pomegranates each year. Johl is also the first East Indian-American farmer to serve as president of the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau. He previously held this position for four years and has continued to serve on the local farm bureau for over 35 years.

According to officials, the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau is a group of local farm and ranch families working together to build a sustainable agricultural industry for the region. The bureau's mission is to represent Yuba and Sutter counties' agriculture through public relations, education, and public policy advocacy in order to promote the economic viability of agriculture balanced with appropriate management of natural resources.

To accomplish this mission, a dedicated group of volunteers serve on the Board of Directors, including Johl.

"The Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau is so proud that Kulwant Johl is being awarded the Distinguished Service Award by California Farm Bureau. Mr. Johl has served the Farm Bureau organization for more than three decades and has exemplified the true spirit of commitment to the agriculture community," said Jim Marler, former president of the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau. "Through his service in various local and state organizations, he has worked for a brighter future for farmers and ranchers. We are immensely proud to see his remarkable efforts recognized by the California Farm Bureau."

According to the Punjabi American Heritage Society, Johl's family immigrated to the United States in 1906. His grandfather, Nand Singh Johl, was able to purchase land in his own name soon after. The orchard began with 10 acres and increased over the years.

In 1955, Nand Singh Johl helped his nephew immigrate to the U.S. who later sponsored Kulwant Johl's father in 1981.

After obtaining a degree in agriculture science, Johl began working for the family business to further expand their orchard. He went on to sponsor his brothers and sisters for immigration to join him in the United States.

Over the years, Johl has sat on numerous boards for agricultural industries throughout Northern California. He has been employed with John Taylor Fertilizer Companies as an agricultural pest control advisor since 1975 and has worked for the Yuba Sutter Fair Board, Board of California Canning Peach Association, Board of Yuba Sutter USDA, Board of Butte Yuba Sutter Water, and Board of Sikh Temple of Yuba City.

He is also a member of the California Cling Peach Board and president of the American Punjabi Heritage Society.