Marysville High School put on lockdown Wednesday after writing found on bathroom stall

Law enforcement responded to Marysville High School Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after threatening writing was found written on a bathroom stall.

Marysville High School went into lockdown Wednesday, the second time this month, after threatening writing was found on a bathroom stall.

A female student identified some writing on a bathroom stall with "2:45" on it, with an arrow and "this time" written below it. She immediately reported it to building level administration at about 11:30 a.m., according to a letter district superintendent Shawn Wightman sent to families.

Local law enforcement were immediately notified and arrived on scene to investigate. During the investigation, it was decided to put the building on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and search students' backpacks for weapons, the letter said.

No weapons were found in the search of the campus. Marysville Chief of Public Safety Tom Konik said students and staff were never believed to be in danger.

As a result, the school was taken out of lockdown and continued on a normal scheduled until 3 p.m. dismissal, the letter said. Wightman said the lockdown lasted about two hours.

As added precautions, local law enforcement remained on campus for the rest of the day and students' locker privileges were revoked.

"As you know, our highest priority during a serious incident or crisis in the district is the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and visitors," the letter said. "Consequently, the abovementioned incident will be further investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

A similar incident prompted the school to release students early on Friday. The school released students at 1:15 p.m. after a drawing of a gun and "2:45" were found written on a bathroom stall.

Konik said it is believed the two incidents are related, due to the similarities in circumstances and timing. It is not known if the two incidents were caused by the same person. Police continue to investigate both cases through social media leads and surveillance footage.

A suspect or suspects in either incident have not yet been identified, Konik said. The police department plans to work with the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office to pursue charges if a suspect is found and if it's determined that a crime has taken place.

Wightman said in the letter the school makes every effort to keep students safe. Students and staff are educated on safety protocols, which include routine lockdown, fire, tornado and active shooter drills. The school has secure entries that are monitored throughout the day by school officials and the district's school campus safety and security specialist.

"We will also continue to speak with our students and ask them to keep the lines of

communication open; if they see, hear, or know something—say something," the letter said. "As a community, keeping our children safe is something we must do together. Communication, education, and training are all a part of this process. Subsequently, I encourage you to share your concerns and ideas with us so that we can continue to make certain that our schools are the safest places for our children."

Reporting threats

Students can also anonymously report potential criminal behavior or threats of harm directed to students or school staff to Michigan State Police's OK2SAY. Students can report tips in one of several ways:

Call: 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729)

Text: 652729 (OK2SAY)

Email: OK2SAY@mi.gov

OK2SAY website: www.ok2say.com

OK2SAY mobile app: Available for download in app stores for iPhone and Android

