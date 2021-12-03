Marysville High School student in custody after bringing gun to campus

Dec. 3—The Marysville Police Department took a 15-year-old Marysville High School student into custody on Thursday after the student brought a gun to school and allegedly pointed it at another student, according to a MPD press release.

At around 9 a.m., Marysville Joint Unified School District posted on its website that classrooms at Marysville High School were locked down due to a report of a possible weapon on campus.

Officers determined that a student had been in a physical altercation with another student while in a campus bathroom. During the altercation, one student allegedly produced a handgun and pointed it at the other student. The sophomore student suspected of pointing the gun at the other student was identified during an investigation and taken into custody. A handgun was located and seized during the course of the investigation and the firearm was confirmed to be linked to the in-custody student. Officers determined there were no other threats to safety on campus and the lockdown was lifted, according to the release.

MJUSD posted around 9:30 a.m. that MPD had completed its investigation and that the lockdown had been lifted. The student was booked into Tri-County Juvenile Hall for being in violation of several firearm related charges including assault with a firearm on a person, according to the release.

"We are very thankful that all staff and students are safe," MJUSD public information officer Courtney Tompkins said in an email Thursday. "MJUSD is working closely with the Marysville Police Department as officers investigate the incident. At this time we do not have any additional details about the incident as the investigation is ongoing."