Marysville High School student investigated after posting gun threat online

The Marysville Police Department is investigating a threat by a juvenile on social media.

On Thursday the staff at Marysville High School called police after discovering a student had posted a picture of a gun and made threats against the school and several individuals. The gun was never taken to the school.

"We want to extend our sincere gratitude to the diligent families, students and staff who brought this matter to our attention," Marysville Public Schools Superintendent Shawn Wightman wrote in a letter to parents Thursday. "Your vigilance and commitment to the safety and well-being of our school community are highly appreciated. Your immediate action allowed us to respond swiftly and appropriately."

Marysville Interim Police Chief Matthew Reeves said a school resource officer and Marysville Schools security specialist removed the student from class upon learning of the threat.

"The investigation continued to the student’s home and with full cooperation from the student’s parents, the weapon in question was located and secured," Reeves wrote in a news release. "Due to numerous rumors, I want to again clarify, that the weapon was never brought into a school."

Reeves said his department has submitted a report to the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office to review. The student is not being identified because they are a juvenile.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Marysville High School student investigated after posting gun threat