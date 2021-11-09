Marysville homicide suspect arrested by Sutter County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 9—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office arrested a homicide suspect out of Marysville on a warrant on Friday, according to a SCSO press release.

At around 9:30 p.m., deputies recognized a vehicle matching the description of a potential homicide suspect's vehicle. It was parked in a driveway of a residence in the 1300 block of Geneva Avenue, Yuba City. The sheriff's office contacted the Marysville Police Department and confirmed that the warrant for suspect Sean Couch, 37, was still outstanding. Deputies along with the Sutter County Special Enforcement Detail team set up a perimeter around the residence and called out all people inside. Couch was taken into custody without incident and transported to Yuba County Jail.

Couch was booked into Yuba County Jail on Saturday on charges of assault with a firearm on a person, attempted murder, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to Yuba County Jail records. The investigation is being completed by the Marysville Police Department.

Police Chief Chris Sachs and Lt. Adam Barber did not respond for comment on Monday despite multiple attempts.

As of late Monday, Couch remained in custody on $500,000 bail.