Marysville man arrested for alleged shooting at mall in Sacramento

Jan. 15—A 20-year-old Marysville man was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in an "accidental" shooting that took place last month at the Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento that left one person injured, a report said.

According to FOX40, the Sacramento Police Department received several reports of gunshots on Dec. 16, 2023, that took place at Arden Fair Mall. According to officers with the department, the shooting, which resulted in at least one person getting shot, was "accidental."

Video footage provided by mall staff helped law enforcement officials with the case, the Sacramento Police Department said. After a search of his residence and vehicle was conducted, Jose Garciacorona, 20, of Marysville was arrested on Jan. 10 for his role in the alleged accidental shooting, FOX40 reported.

According to the news outlet, Garciacorona was booked into Sacramento County Jail for charges that included negligent discharge of a firearm and possession of a loaded gun in public.