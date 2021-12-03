Marysville man arrested for attempted murder

Dec. 3—The Yuba City Police Department arrested a Marysville man Wednesday suspected of stabbing a 41-year-old man in the chest last week, according to a department news release.

Owen Loyd, 23, was booked into Sutter County Jail for attempted murder. On Nov. 25 at around noon, officers responded to the 600 block of Colusa Avenue for an unconscious man lying in a puddle of blood. Fire department and ambulance personnel also responded to provide medical aid. The man was suffering from a single stab wound to the chest and he was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout for treatment. Through investigation and speaking with witnesses, YCPD identified Loyd as the suspect in the case. The knife used in the attack was recovered and police believed the motive for the attack stemmed from an argument between the victim and Loyd. At around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers in the area of the 800 block of Colusa Avenue for an unrelated investigation spotted Loyd walking in the area. Officers arrested Loyd who was booked into Sutter County Jail, according to the release.

As of late Thursday, Loyd remained in custody.