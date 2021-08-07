Marysville man arrested for murder of unborn child

Aug. 6—A Marysville man was arrested for murder Thursday after allegedly being drunk and causing an accident in February that led to the death of an unborn child, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.

On Monday, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office charged Anthony Michael Smith, 44, with second-degree murder, DUI with injury, and misdemeanor counts of possessing methamphetamine, possessing an injecting or smoking device, and driving on a suspended license.

The charges stem from a two-vehicle collision on Feb. 23 on Hammonton Smartsville Road, east of Happy Way, that resulted in the death of unborn Maverick Megazzi (38 weeks gestational age). At around 5 a.m. Smith was allegedly under the influence of a drug while driving eastbound and was determined to be the at-fault driver when he allowed his vehicle to cross over the centerline into the westbound lane. Robbi Megazzi, 31, of Marysville, was driving in the westbound lane and Smith collided with Megazzi's vehicle head on. Megazzi sustained major injuries and was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout. Maverick Megazzi was born by emergency C-section due to his mother's injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after his birth, according to CHP.

Smith sustained major injuries and was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout. A search warrant was obtained and a blood sample was taken from Smith. Due to his injuries, Smith was not booked into Yuba County Jail in February. Further investigation by CHP and the district attorney's office developed probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for murder. On Thursday around 10 a.m. CHP officers located Smith in the 2900 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road where they arrested him without incident.

Smith appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Friday afternoon for his arraignment. The public defender's office was appointed to represent Smith and not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf to all charges.

Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter said Smith allegedly committed the murder while he was out on bail for a case in Yuba County from October 2020. In that case, Smith is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Smith will next appear in court on Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. for a prehearing conference.

As of late Friday, Smith remained in Yuba County Jail and is ineligible for bail.