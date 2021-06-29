Marysville man arrested for string of burglaries

Jun. 29—Marysville Police officers located a backpack Friday morning that led to the identification of a Marysville man suspected of committing a string of residential burglaries.

MPD received a report of a string of burglaries on Friday in the 2200 and 2400 blocks of Buchanan Street. Officers identified numerous items stolen from several different residences. During a canvassing of the area, the backpack was located, according to the department.

At 8:15 p.m. Friday, Jedidiah Jack Buttelo, 28, was located by MPD at Third Street and E Street and arrested. MPD served a search warrant at Buttelo's residence in the 300 block of East 17th Street and found several items connected to the burglaries on Buchanan Street, according to the department.

As of late Monday, Buttelo remained in Yuba County Jail on $50,000 bail.