Marysville man decides not to withdraw plea; will be sentenced Friday for murder

Feb. 17—A Marysville man who previously pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and assault with a firearm decided not to go forward with a motion to withdraw his plea, according to his attorney.

William Henson, 35, appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Monday where attorney Bradley Enos informed the court that he spoke with Henson and said Henson no longer wished to withdraw his plea.

Henson was arrested in August after being on the run for more than a month. On June 30, 2020, Henson allegedly fired an AR-15 style rifle at an East Linda motel parking lot resulting in a woman sitting in her car to sustain non-life-threatening injuries.

As Henson fled the scene, driving 80 miles per hour, he struck Michael Sanchez, 44, of Yuba City, who was sitting on his motorcycle at a red light.

Sanchez was killed and Henson abandoned the vehicle and rifle a quarter mile from the scene.

On Dec. 3, Henson pleaded no contest to non-premeditated murder and assault with a firearm and faces 15 years to life in prison. By not attempting to withdraw his plea, Henson's sentencing can go forward.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.