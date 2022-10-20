Marysville man facing charges of traveling to West Virginia to have sex with a minor

A Marysville man was indicted Tuesday on charges of traveling to West Virginia to have sex with a minor, according to the Department of Justice.

Nathaniel James Davis, 33, was indicted on one count of interstate travel with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of committing a felony involving a minor by a person required to register as a sex offender.

Davis, a registered sex offender, is accused of traveling to West Virginia to have sex with a minor and having child pornography on his phone.

Davis faces up to 50 years in prison and fines of up to $500,000.

The case was investigated by the West Virginia State Police.