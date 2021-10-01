Marysville man headed to trial for rape, other charges

Oct. 1—A Marysville man is headed to trial after a Yuba County Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that there was enough evidence for the man to be tried for rape, oral copulation by force, and false imprisonment.

Kenneth Jones, 39, was arrested in July after a woman reported to the Marysville Police Department that she had been sexually assaulted by a man she met through a dating app. The woman said the suspect said his name was Kenneth James. After an investigation, MPD determined that the suspect was Jones.

Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Morgan Luna said the victim and MPD Detective Ryan Souza testified during a preliminary hearing on Friday. After the hearing, Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter ruled there was enough evidence for the case against Jones to go forward to trial.

Jones is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1 at 1:30 p.m. for an arraignment on the information. Jones posted bail in August and is no longer in custody.