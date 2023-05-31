Marysville man pleads guilty to fed child exploitation charges

May 30—The U.S. Department of Justice said that 50-year-old Brent Hooton of Marysville pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that include the sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography.

In an announcement by U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert, court documents showed that in May 2021, Hooton "produced images of a child under the age of 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct." Hooton then distributed the images to other users over the Kik messaging app.

Officials said the case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Audrey Hemesath and Denise Yasinow are prosecuting the case. Hooton is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 12 in a federal court by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd.

Hooton faces a "mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, a maximum statutory penalty of 30 years in prison on the sexual exploitation of a child count, and a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison on the distribution of child pornography count," federal officials said.

Hooton's prosecution came about as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

"Led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims," officials said.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.