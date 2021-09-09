Marysville man pleads no contest to assault with firearm, stalking

Sep. 9—A Marysville man pleaded no contest on Tuesday to assault with a firearm and stalking in connection to an alleged carjacking incident from February 2020.

Vincent Elias Soto-Gonzalez was originally charged with carjacking, attempted kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and stalking for an incident that took place on Feb. 2, 2020. The Yuba City Police Department was called to the area of Shasta Street and Bridge Street for a possible carjacking. The victim told police she was driving down the road when Soto-Gonzalez popped up from the backseat and pointed a gun at her. The victim escaped the vehicle once it came to a stop at a nearby intersection while Soto-Gonzalez allegedly drove away in the vehicle. The victim and Soto-Gonzalez had been in a relationship, but had broken up, according to Appeal archives.

Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Thomas Geddes said assault with a firearm is a strike offense meaning any future felony conviction would require Soto-Gonzalez to serve time in prison, double the amount of time he would have to serve, and limit his potential custody credits. As part of this plea agreement, Soto-Gonzalez will not serve any additional time in custody and gets credit for time already served in custody. He will be placed on three years probation, will be subject to a 10-year criminal protective order, and has to complete a 52-week batterer's treatment program.

Geddes said he consulted the victim before agreeing to the plea agreement. He said the scheduled trial date was likely to be continued due to other trials taking priority.

"Because our victim is out of state, these repeated continuances (we had to continue numerous times due to COVID and courtroom availability) cause logistical issues for our victim," Geddes said in an email. "I also analyzed the strength and weaknesses of the case and determined this disposition was appropriate to secure a strike conviction and make the defendant statutorily ineligible for probation in the future."

Soto-Gonzalez had a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 21. Tuesday was the date for a felony pretrial conference. Soto-Gonzalez's attorney Roberto Marquez said his client took the plea deal because it was structured with no additional jail time and at the conclusion of probation, Soto-Gonzalez could have the charges reduced to misdemeanors.

"As much as I appreciate and love our jury system, there's always the fear that a jury will not see the case (the) same as you and the defendant could be convicted of something much more severe," Marquez said.

Geddes said the charges being reduced to misdemeanors was not part of the plea agreement but that Marquez could petition the court to reduce the felonies. He said it would be up to the court to consider the defense's motion, the DA's opposition, and how Soto-Gonzalez does on probation.

Soto-Gonzalez has been out of custody since posting bail in July 2020. He had been in custody since February 2020. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.