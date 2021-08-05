Marysville man pleads not guilty to rape charges

Aug. 5—A Marysville man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to rape by force, two counts of forcible oral copulation, and false imprisonment.

Kenneth J. Jones, 39, was arrested on July 22 after a woman reported a sexual assault to the Marysville Police Department. She said she was assaulted by a man she met through a dating app. The alleged victim said the man's name was Kenneth James. After an investigation, MPD determined that the suspect was Jones.

His arraignment took place on Tuesday after being continued on July 26 and July 27.

As of late Wednesday, Jones remained in Yuba County Jail and is ineligible for bail. He will next appear in court on Sept. 15 for a prehearing conference with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 17 at 9 a.m.