Marysville man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Nov. 10—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent shots fired incident that occurred on Monday that left shell casings and holes in a vehicle and a residence, according to a department press release.
At around 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 1800 block of McCune Avenue, Yuba City, after reports of shots fired. Deputies determined that a shooting occurred and that there were no injuries to anyone in the area. Detectives responded and assisted in the investigation. Shell casings and holes were located in a vehicle and a residence. As of late Monday, there were no further leads, according to the release.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 530-822-2310.